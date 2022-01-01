Body found in Luton river in search for missing 30-year-old man

Police searching for a missing 30-year-old man have revealed that they have found a body in a river by Marsh Road, Luton earlier today (Saturday, January 1).

Mark Tuff was last seen in the Court Drive area of Dunstable at around 7pm on Tuesday (December 28).

A formal identification has yet to take place, but Mr Tuff’s family has been informed.

Police recovered a body earlier today

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.