Body found in Luton river in search for missing 30-year-old man
Mark Tuff had been last seen in the Court Drive area of Dunstable
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 11:07 pm
Updated
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 11:08 pm
Police searching for a missing 30-year-old man have revealed that they have found a body in a river by Marsh Road, Luton earlier today (Saturday, January 1).
Mark Tuff was last seen in the Court Drive area of Dunstable at around 7pm on Tuesday (December 28).
A formal identification has yet to take place, but Mr Tuff’s family has been informed.
The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting reference 307 of 1 January.