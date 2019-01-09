Bodycam video footage shows the moment armed police confronted Josh Pitt at his home in Luton

Beds Police took the step of releasing body-worn footage of officers confronting Josh Pitt moments before he was shot dead in Luton.

Assistant Coroner for Bedfordshire, Ian Pears, allowed the force to publicly release the footage after it was shown to jurors on the first day of Mr Pitt's inquest at Ampthill Coroners Court yesterday.

Armed officers use tools to enter Josh Pitt's flat in Luton

Mr Pitt, 24, originally from Leighton Buzzard, was shot dead at Tracey Court in Hibbert Street, Luton, on November 9, 2016.

Armed officers had been called to the address after Mr Pitt imprisoned his girlfriend. After an attempt to taser him failed, Mr Pitt reportedly came at the officers while armed with kitchen knives and died from a single shot.

The inquest is expected to conclude next Tuesday.