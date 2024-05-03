'Bogus' Luton solicitor jailed for selling fraudulent immigration advice

Flora Mendes. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A bogus immigration lawyer from Luton who was banned from practising has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for exploiting at least 19 victims.

Flora Mendes, of Hitchin Road, uped victims into thinking they were using a legitimate immigration lawyer, promising to help them stay in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But she had already been stripped of her licence to practice after a previous conviction – and took payments to make fraudulent applications with no chance of success.

The 45-year-old, who is originally from India, had assets worth over £700,000 taken by the Home Office after her conviction at St Albans Crown today (May 3).

The Home Office linked 19 bogus applications back to the defendant. Mendes was struck off as a solicitor in 2015 after she was convicted of providing immigration advice whilst suspended from practising law.

Minister for Illegal Migration, Michael Tomlinson MP, said: “This sentencing shows the effective and relentless work to dismantle the networks of people helping illegal migrants stay in the UK. Those suspected of abusing our immigration system for profit will be swiftly brought to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad