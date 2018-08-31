Boxing champ fined for fake crash injuries

A Bedfordshire boxer has been ordered to pay more than £13,000 in legal costs after evidence emerged that he exaggerated his injuries in submitting a claim to an insurance firm following a car accident.

Conroy Downer, from Bedford, was involved in a low speed collision in Luton in June 2016 and had claimed that the accident had left him with injuries to his neck and back.

However, investigations by AXA and law firm DAC Beachcroft, found Downer had not visited his GP and had posted images on Facebook of himself engaged in various exercises.

The damage to his Mitsubishi Warrior was found to be inconsistent with the injuries he claimed he had suffered. A last-minute attempt by Downer to vacate the hearing was rejected by the judge at Northampton County Court.

The court found that Downer, 27, a three times Home Counties Champion, had been fundamentally dishonest and ordered him to pay £13,046 in costs. AXA has also added Downer to the Insurance Fraud Register.

Tom Wilson, Counter Fraud manager for Axa UK said: “We were pleased that Downer was found fundamentally dishonest after exaggerating his injuries from what was a very minor collision. The real victims of insurance fraud, especially of this type, are honest policyholders. We hope that the court continues to take a strong stance against fraudsters in these cases.”

Catherine Burt, Head of Counter Fraud, DAC Beachcroft said: “We are delighted that the judge made a finding of fundamental dishonesty against this driver who obviously thought insurers were an easy target. The outcome shows the consequences of pursuing a fraudulent claim.”.