Boy stabbed 20 times in Luton now in a 'critical but stable' condition in hospital

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed more than 20 times in Luton yesterday.

The attack took place in Preston Gardens in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday) morning, with emergency services called at 2.10am.

Preston gardens

The boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a police patrol was put in place to reassure the public.

DI Jerry Waite, of the force's major crime unit, stated yesterday that more than 30 officers are working on the case.

Today, a police spokesman said: "The victim remains in hospital where his condition is described as critical, but stable.

"We continue to appeal for information, and if anyone knows anything, please contact us on 101 or via our reporting centre quoting Operation Bald.

"People can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."