Boy stabbed in leg in Luton during 'brutal' attack by gang of 10 teenagers

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after being stabbed during what police have described as a 'brutal' attack by a teenage gang.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the violence in Essex Close, Luton, last Monday (February 21).

At approximately 4.25pm, the 16-year-old was attacked by the group of 10 boys aged around 15-18 years, leaving the victim with a stab wound to the leg, which required hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Detective Constable Jim McKeane from CID said: “We are appealing for witnesses of this brutal attack to come forward, as well as anyone who has any information at all, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“Anything you know about this could be really helpful, so please come forward”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/42815/21.