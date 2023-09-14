News you can trust since 1891
Boy threatened with 'metal bar' by 3 children in attempted robbery in Dunstable

They are believed to be aged nine to 11
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:41 BST
A group of children carried out a ‘frightening’ attempted robbery in Dunstable.

Police say three children – believed to be between the ages of nine and 11 – approached another boy on High Street North just before noon on Friday, September 1. They were carrying what was believed to be a metal bar and requested the victim’s phone and watch.

However, they left empty-handed and police say no one was harmed.

Did you see anything?
One of the boys is described as black, wearing a black zipped hoodie, and a second was described as white with blonde hair and a white T-shirt.

DC Olivia Scarlata said: “This was a frightening incident, and we will do all we can to find those responsible. The incident happened in a busy area, and if anyone in particular has any dash cam footage or CCTV, please get in touch.”

If you have information that can help, call 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/47315/23.