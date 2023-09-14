Watch more videos on Shots!

A group of children carried out a ‘frightening’ attempted robbery in Dunstable.

Police say three children – believed to be between the ages of nine and 11 – approached another boy on High Street North just before noon on Friday, September 1. They were carrying what was believed to be a metal bar and requested the victim’s phone and watch.

However, they left empty-handed and police say no one was harmed.

One of the boys is described as black, wearing a black zipped hoodie, and a second was described as white with blonde hair and a white T-shirt.

DC Olivia Scarlata said: “This was a frightening incident, and we will do all we can to find those responsible. The incident happened in a busy area, and if anyone in particular has any dash cam footage or CCTV, please get in touch.”