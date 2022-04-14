Broad daylight knifepoint robbery in Luton alleyway
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a victim was robbed and threatened with a knife.
The incident took place shortly after 3pm, on Thursday, April 7 when the victim was was walking through an alleyway off Stanley Street
Two men confronted him demanding money and his phone. During the altercation, the victim was threatened with a knife by one of the men.
One of the offenders is described as a Black man, around 5’ 11”. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and black medical face mask. The second offender is also described as a Black man, around 5’ 5”, slim build and wearing a Superdry top, which featured an orange logo, light blue jeans, sliders and a blue surgical mask.
PC Sarah Warren, investigating, said: “I would like to urge anyone who may have seen these offenders in the area, to come forward. Any offence involving a knife is a high priority for the force, but we simply cannot allow individuals that are willing to commit this type of crime in broad daylight go unpunished.”
Anyone with any information can call PC Warren 101 quoting 40/19488/22, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.