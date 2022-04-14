Broad daylight knifepoint robbery in Luton alleyway

The incident took place shortly after 3pm, on Thursday, April 7 when the victim was was walking through an alleyway off Stanley Street

Two men confronted him demanding money and his phone. During the altercation, the victim was threatened with a knife by one of the men.

One of the offenders is described as a Black man, around 5’ 11”. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and black medical face mask. The second offender is also described as a Black man, around 5’ 5”, slim build and wearing a Superdry top, which featured an orange logo, light blue jeans, sliders and a blue surgical mask.

Beds Police are appealing for witnesses

PC Sarah Warren, investigating, said: “I would like to urge anyone who may have seen these offenders in the area, to come forward. Any offence involving a knife is a high priority for the force, but we simply cannot allow individuals that are willing to commit this type of crime in broad daylight go unpunished.”