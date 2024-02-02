Jesse and Sarah-Jane Loveridge. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A brother and sister duo from Dunstable have been jailed for targeting 18 properties during a two-week burglary spree.

A cross-border investigation by Bedfordshire Police found that Jesse and Sarah-Jane Loveridge were responsible for the string burglaries and attempted burglaries in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire in May last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the early morning break-ins in Dunstable and Hemel Hempstead, the pair stole cars, coats and bank cards from their victims. The siblings were caught after detectives identified them through CCTV and doorbell footage, despite wearing face masks to conceal their faces.

Jesse Loveridge, 45, of High Street North, Dunstable, and Sarah-Jane Loveridge, 50, of Beech Green, Dunstable, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle. They appeared at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday (January 31), where they were each sentenced to five years and three months behind bars.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, who led the investigation, said: “Jesse and Sarah-Jane Loveridge targeted properties during the early hours of the morning, taking advantage of vulnerable homes while occupants were likely to be asleep.

“Their actions show a blatant disregard for the wellbeing of those directly impacted by their criminal activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement