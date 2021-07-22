Burglar jailed 18 months after raiding Luton home of belongings

Lee Moise

Lee Moise, 35, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary, at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (15 July) and was subsequently sentenced to 19 months in prison.

Moise targeted an address on Buxton Road in February this year, and stole a large amount of property, including electronics, jewellery and personal documents.

He was identified after he was linked to the scene by forensic evidence which led to his arrest. The stolen property was then located at an address linked to him.

Moise was jailed for 12 months for the Luton burglary, and received a further six months for another burglary in the Wood Green area of London. He also received one month for breaching his bail conditions.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated burglary team, Operation Maze, who led the investigation, said: “Moise was captured due to an excellent forensic examination of the scene. The forensic officer managed to lift a fingerprint at the point of entry, which matched that of Moise. This left Moise with no option but to plead guilty.

“We have also managed to retrieve all the items stolen from the burglary from Moise’s home address.