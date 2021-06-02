Burglar jailed after stealing car and mobile phones from Luton home

Rhys Moriarty, 28, of no fixed address, appeared at Luton Crown Court last Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, two counts of attempt burglary, and theft of a motor vehicle.

In the early hours of February 4, Moriarty targeted several addresses in Bushmead Road, Robinswood and Telescombe Way in Luton.

He eventually managed to force his way into a home in Bushmead Road, where he stole two sets of car keys and took one car. Other items, including mobile phones were also stolen.

Rhys Moriarty

Moriarty was captured on CCTV at the home and he was quickly identified by Bedfordshire Police officers who are part of the Operation Maze team - responsible for the investigation of burglaries.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, from Operation Maze, who led the investigation, said: “Moriarty is a burglar who targets addresses in the early hours when the victims are asleep. I am glad that I was able to identify him from his previous offences.

"The CCTV at the three properties made the evidence against him overwhelming, forcing him to plead guilty.