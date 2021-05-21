Burglars behind bars thanks to video doorbell and DNA evidence

Three burglars have been put behind bars for a number of Bedfordshire break-ins after detective work identified and linked them to their crimes.

Miles Connors, 34, pleaded guilty to burglary at Luton Crown Court last month after he was identified by a detective, who recognised him from security camera footage.

Connors, of no fixed abode, targeted the property in Lilac Grove in Luton on the evening of February 26, 2020. After forcing entry through the rear door, he made off with cash and jewellery of sentimental value to the victim.

Miles Connors was caught on the Ring doorbell

Images of his offending were captured on the resident’s video doorbell system, and Connors was immediately recognised by Detective Constable Jason Wheeler from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated burglary taskforce, Operation Maze. Connors has now been jailed for three years.

DC Wheeler said: “Connors is a previous offender who I recognised from footage captured by the victim’s security camera. This highlights the benefits of home security in identifying criminals, as well as deterring others.

“I hope that this jail sentence will give him time to reflect on his actions and get support to help prevent him from further offending in the future. We are dedicated bringing offenders to justice.”

Two further burglars also pleaded guilty to burgling a house in Luton’s Neville Road on March 3, 2021, after forensic evidence placed them at the scene.

Hamza Sarwar, left, and Ahsan Naseer

Ahsan Naseer, 53, of Larch Road, London, and Hamza Sarwar, 33, of Denzil Road, London, were both sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (May 13) to 16 months in prison.

The pair were linked to the crime by forensic evidence, as their fingerprints were found on the back door, which had been forced as their elderly victim lay in bed. Naseer’s blood was also found on the upstairs banister.

DC Andy Boston, who led the investigation, said: “This callous pair were disturbed in their act by the vulnerable victim, who called out in fear and prompted them to make off empty-handed. However, they left their DNA at several points throughout the property allowing us to link them to the break-in.

“Burglary is hugely distressing to its victims and I am pleased we have been able to bring those responsible for this crime to justice.”

You can report crime online at bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call 101. If a crime is in progress, call 999.

