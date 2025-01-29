Burglars jailed after stealing cash register from Luton restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two burglars who ran away from police after stealing a cash register from a Luton restaurant have been jailed.

Roderick McDonald and Deon Germain had broken into a restaurant in High Town in July last year and were spotted on CCTV running away with the cash register.

As two officers chased them, 58-year-old McDonald tried to escape by climbing fences and over roofs.

Once officers finally caught up with him, he grabbed a piece of wood and swung it at the officers. After he was detained, he said: “Next time I’ll stick it in your eye.”

Deon Germain and Roderick McDonald. Picture: Beds Police

Both men pleaded guilty to burglary at Luton Crown Court, as well as admitting to an additional charge of domestic burglary.

McDonald, of The Grove, Luton, broke into another room in the shared house he was living in in July 2024 – causing criminal damage and stealing property.

Germain, 60, of no fixed address, ransacked a house in Luton in June 2024 stealing electronics, jewellery and cash.

They were each sentenced to a total of two years and four months in jail.

Detective Constable James Carrington-Read said: “Catching these two was great teamwork between officers and the CCTV team as they tried to make their escape.

“We know that burglary is a real concern to the public and it is good that these two men will be off the streets for a significant period.

“We also rely on information we receive so we would appeal to anyone who has any knowledge to report it. It all helps us to build a picture of offending which we can then act upon.”