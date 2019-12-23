Burglary in Luton sparks witness appeal after car was stolen

Police are investigating after a car was stolen from outside a flat in Luton on Friday, December 20.

Officers were called just after 11.20am to reports that a car had been taken from a driveway outside a property on Ashcroft Road, Luton.

Crime

The victim, who does not wish to be identified, also reported that the car keys were missing from the property and that a jacket was in the back of the car which contained a bank card.

He said: "My flat was broken into on Friday morning and my car key was stolen and they stole my car, a Vauxhall Corsa.

"My bank card was in the car and they have used the card in town, and some supermarkets.

"I want people to be extra vigilant this time of year and if anyone has any information about this incident please call Bedfordshire Police."

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 or use our online reporting tool quoting reference 40/73139/19.