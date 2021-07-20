Bury Park cordoned off by police after violent disorder

The incident occurred in Dunstable Road and is understood to have involved a group of young men.

Dunstable Road has partially been cordoned off, along with several neighbouring streets.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "Emergency services are on the scene. Please avoid the area until further notice.

Bury Park has been cordoned off by police after an earlier incident

"A number of roads in the Bury Park area of Luton are closed as we investigate the earlier incident on Dunstable Road.

"Ivy Road and Beech Road are closed. Dunstable Road is closed from Nadeem Plaza to Kenilworth Road. Kenilworth Road is partially closed.

"Bury Park Road remains accessible via the junction at Nadeem Plaza. These roads will remain closed until further notice, and this will mean disruption to traffic. Please avoid this area if you can and seek an alternate route."