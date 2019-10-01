Bury Park couple fined over illegal fence blocking access to back lane

A Luton couple have pleaded guilty to breach an enforcement notice after failing to demolish an illegal fence in Bury Park.

Mohan Sharma, 78, and wife Usha, 70, were in breach for two years as negotiations between themselves and the council failed to resolve the issue of the fence at 195 Dunstable Road, on the corner of Ivy Road.

The fence remained in place without legally required permission.

At Luton Magistrates Court last month, Mohan Sharma was fined costs totalling £462. Usha Sharma was fined costs totalling £208.

Cllr Aslam Khan, portfolio holder for public protection said, “We’re pleased with the outcome of this longstanding case and that the court has seen in our favour following the breach of the enforcement notice that was served.

"The erection of any structure potentially requiring planning permission or building control often leads to issues for neighbours and fellow residents if not compliant, and we will enforce against these illegal structures when necessary.

“Anyone seeking to put up walls, fences or any other type of building should always check first and can do so through our website.

"We hope this prosecution sends the message that we do take these things seriously, enforcement notices should not be ignored and that we do end up getting support from the courts.”