Caddington man guilty of making explosives in mum's garden shed

A self-proclaimed “nerdy kid” has been found guilty of creating explosive and poisonous substances in his mum’s garden shed in Caddington.

Harry Whittaker, 32, was arrested at his home address in the village after officers searched the property on May 6 2024.

Police had uncovered the makeshift lab after paramedics treating him for injuries linked to handling chemicals raised the alarm.

Whittaker claimed he just had an interest in science and that his actions were "harmless fun" when his homemade laboratory was discovered.

Harry Whittaker. Picture: CPS

Investigators found an explosive-making manual, but he told officers in his police interview he was “just a nerdy kid doing science”, claiming he was a fan of the cartoon series Dexter’s Laboratory when he was a child.

But his neighbours described how they sometimes heard loud bangs coming from the property.

And officers who trawled through Whittaker’s devices and other possessions, found that he had an interest in some extreme right-wing ideologies and had labelled some of the chemicals using antisemitic or Islamophobic slurs.

The crime scene was closed for two weeks while the dangerous and potentially toxic chemicals, including uranium, potassium cyanide, and mercury, were removed. Controlled explosions were carried out on the improvised devices, which Whittaker made using ‘black powder’ – a nitrate-based explosive substance.

Detectives found no evidence that he was planning to use the devices or chemicals to target any other persons or as part of any kind of attack.

Whittaker was found guilty of two counts of making and four counts of possessing an explosive substance at the Old Bailey yesterday (Monday, October 27).

He admitted to four counts of possessing a regulated substance, contrary to section 3 of the Poisons Act 1972, as well as one charge of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate, contrary to section 1(1)(b) of the Firearms Act 1968.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “By making improvised explosive devices and collecting such a toxic array of chemicals in his shed, Whittaker’s actions were incredibly reckless and put his whole neighbourhood at risk.

“I am grateful to Bedfordshire Police, as well as a host of specialist officers from the military and policing, who we worked with to ensure the safe removal of poisonous and highly toxic substances.

“Whittaker claimed he just had a curiosity with science and that he meant no harm, but in reality, he himself, his family, and all of his neighbours were in great peril.”

Chief Superintendent Jaki Whittred from Bedfordshire Police said: “Our officers quickly recognised the serious and potential danger in the devices and chemicals found in Mr Whittaker’s possession, and as a result, fortunately, no one was harmed by his reckless actions.

“This case is an important reminder for the public to reach out to police if they have concerns about someone who might be acting suspiciously.”

He is due to be sentenced on January 9.