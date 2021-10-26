Callous fly tippers block access to Luton Hospice

Rubbish was left strewn across the road

A charity has hit out at callous fly tippers who blocked the road to Keech hospice today (Tuesday).

Staff arriving early at the Luton site found the only access to the hospice, which provides 24 hour care, piled with building materials and garden waste.

The charity, which cares for people at the end of life, has been plagued by tippers, but staff were shocked at the extent of the rubbish strewn across Great Bramingham Lane.

Keech Chief Executive Liz Searle said: "The road was completely blocked at one stage, it was really unpleasant and just so thoughtless. It's difficult for patients and families, they shouldn't have to face that."

Volunteers removed some of the debris to allow staff, patients and families to access the hospice but Luton council is clearing the rest. Liquids, oils, petrol and glass were found among the debris.

"I think it's really disappointing," said Ms Searle. "It's not the first time we've had episodes but this looked like a lorry load."

The hospice provides 24 hour care and there are concerns emergency vehicles would have been unable to get through.

In a statement the hospice said: "It is a serious situation as it could prevent an ambulance from reaching the hospice and we have had to inform patients due to visit the hospice today."

"Fly tipping anywhere is not good but it is especially horrible to see it on a lane that leads to a hospice that cares for children and adults with life-limiting or terminal illnesses.

"Visitors come here to see loved ones we care for and today this will have been the first thing they will have seen. It is not the welcoming message we would like for Keech Hospice Care.

"We hope the people who are dumping the rubbish realise what they are doing and stop."