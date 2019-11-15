Can you help heartbroken Luton owner find missing chihuahua Rodrigo who may be hurt?

A Luton owner has been left devastated after his little chihuahua Rodrigo went missing on Monday evening.

Augusto Mancini, of Pembroke Avenue, is hoping that someone will know what happened to his six-year-old pooch Rodrigo.

Rodrigo

The worried owner believes that his chihuahua escaped from their home on November 11, and fears that the little dog may have been run over.

Augusto said: "Apparently someone saw him being hit by a car around 8pm on that same night in Marsh Road.

"An off licence keeper also claimed to have seen him on Tuesday at around 2pm in between Varna Close and Bristol Road in front of his shop.

"Rodrigo is a very tiny little dog. He is scared of many things but brave when it comes to facing other dogs.

Rodrigo

"He’s very sweet and approachable - a bit too adventurous - but overall a perfect, sweet dog.

"As stupid as it may sound to some people half of my heart has been missing ever since he went missing."

Augusto has tried to contact dog wardens, local vets, shelters, and the RSPCA, as well as printing posters and putting announcements on social media, but to no avail.

There is a reward of £500 for anyone who finds Rodrigo.

Augusto said: "I am ready to do everything I can to find him. I really am grateful for everyone’s help in such a difficult moment.

"Unfortunately, I was working in London on Monday night, so I did not know anything until 9.20pm when my partner called me saying that the dog was missing, and he was looking for him with no luck.

"If you see him, please do not call, chase, or try to grab him, otherwise he will run away."

If you have any information, please call: 07553 463 250 or 07555 787 357.

Search 'Rodrigo is Missing - Luton LU4' on Facebook.