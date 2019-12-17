Can you help pet detectives find missing Luton cat Ginger?

A top team of pet detectives are hunting high and low for a missing Luton cat.

Animal Search UK’s Pet Detective Search Team are helping Luton man Nabilah Yasin, whose cat, Ginger, went missing recently from his home in Honeygate (LU2).

Ginger

Ginger is only a very young feline - just over one year old - and his owner Nabilah felt he had no option but to call in the Pet Detectives to try and find his beloved pet.

Nabilah said: “The front door was opened by the wind after not being fully shut as we thought. He snuck out that way and has not come back, it’s very unlike him”



Lead Investigator Andrew McNair said, “Most missing pets are found within a mile of home – the challenge is making sure that as many people as possible know the pet is missing and

encourage everyone to be vigilant and to keep an eye out.

“Work and family commitments often mean owners don’t have time to devote scouring the area looking for their missing pet, and this is why Animal Search UK is a huge help.

"Visiting neighbours can also be daunting so the team have the expertise to search gardens, garages and outbuildings in order to conduct a thorough search. Our professional, uniformed specialist search teams can usually be at any location in the UK within 48 hours.”

The detectives.

Animal Search Pet Detectives promise is to do all they can and leave no stone unturned in the search for any pet. Anyone with news, information or have seen Ginger should ring

the Animal Search UK free confidential hotline on 0800 4 320 340 and quote case ref: ALP378344 or search on the website www.animalsearchuk.co.uk for pet ref: ALP378344.

The Pet Detective team will patrol the area to raise awareness of Ginger, and put up posters. They will also hand out flyers to houses and businesses in the locality and

conduct a thorough search of the area using thermal imaging cameras.