Cannabis, designer trainers and smart TVs seized in two police raids in Farley Hill

Police (stock image)

At one address, police found what is believed to be a cutting agent used in drug production, as well as cannabis.

Additionally, dozens of pairs of designer trainers, as well as high value electrical items such as flat screen TVs, VR sets and soundbars were seized, all of which are believed to have been obtained through criminal enterprise.

A man in his 50s from Luton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, and has since been released under investigation.

PC Craig Andrews said: “As a force we work tirelessly to identify locations used for drug dealing and other criminal activity.

“These locations are often linked to the exploitation of vulnerable people through county lines drug dealing and cuckooing, where criminals take over someone’s home and use it to facilitate further exploitation.

“We are satisfied with the result of this warrant, and thankful for the support from our residents.

“Successful operations like this wouldn’t be possible without the support of the public. Please report any suspicious or criminal activity to us so we can build a better intelligence picture of crime in your area – and take action to stop these criminal gangs.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing or anti-social behaviour is asked to contact the police through their online reporting centre or by calling 101.