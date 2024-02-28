Cannabis factory found in Luton after police respond to break in
The force urges anyone with information about drugs to get in touch with them
A cannabis factory has been discovered in Luton after officers responded to reports of a break in.
Bedfordshire Police were called just after 4.50am yesterday morning (February 27) to a report of a break in on May Street.
Upon arrival, officers found “the remains of a cannabis factory in a nearby property”.
Anyone with information about drug activity can contact police on 101 or online.