News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Cannabis factory found in Luton after police respond to break in

The force urges anyone with information about drugs to get in touch with them
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:57 GMT
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony MargiocchiBedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A cannabis factory has been discovered in Luton after officers responded to reports of a break in.

Bedfordshire Police were called just after 4.50am yesterday morning (February 27) to a report of a break in on May Street.

Upon arrival, officers found “the remains of a cannabis factory in a nearby property”.

Anyone with information about drug activity can contact police on 101 or online.