Cannabis factory shut down in Luton thanks to community intel
A cannabis farm has been shut down in Luton this week after police were tipped off about ‘suspicious behaviour’.
The Luton South & East Community Team raided a property in the Farley Hill area under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Officers were told about suspicious behaviour seen at the address and found cannabis plants in the bedrooms and loft.
The team said: “The property has now been cleared and an investigation is ongoing.
“If you have any suspicions or concerns in your area, please let us know through 101 or online. Alternatively, you can do this anonymously via Crime Stoppers.”