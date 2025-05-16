Cannabis factory shut down in Luton thanks to community intel

Cannabis plants found by police. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

A cannabis farm has been shut down in Luton this week after police were tipped off about ‘suspicious behaviour’.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Luton South & East Community Team raided a property in the Farley Hill area under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers were told about suspicious behaviour seen at the address and found cannabis plants in the bedrooms and loft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team said: “The property has now been cleared and an investigation is ongoing.

“If you have any suspicions or concerns in your area, please let us know through 101 or online. Alternatively, you can do this anonymously via Crime Stoppers.”