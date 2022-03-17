Car collides into house and vehicle occupants seen kicking front door of property
The gas supply to the house was also affected
A car collided with a Luton house with the vehicle occupants then seen kicking at the front door of the property before fleeing the scene.
The incident took place in Drapers Mews, off Biscot Road at around 5.40pm on Tuesday (March 15).
Police say the crashed car caused some damage to the front of the house and a parked vehicle, as well as disconnecting a gas main to the property.
A spokesman said: "The occupants of the vehicle were seen to have also kicked the front door of the property, before fleeing the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the collision and anyone with information can report it to us at https://www.beds.police.uk quoting reference 40/14861/22."