Car collides into house and vehicle occupants seen kicking front door of property

A car collided with a Luton house with the vehicle occupants then seen kicking at the front door of the property before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place in Drapers Mews, off Biscot Road at around 5.40pm on Tuesday (March 15).

Police say the crashed car caused some damage to the front of the house and a parked vehicle, as well as disconnecting a gas main to the property.

