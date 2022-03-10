Car occupants threatened at gunpoint in Luton by moped riders

Two people sitting in a car were threatened at gunpoint in what police have described as an 'incredibly concerning incident' in Luton.

At around 10.40pm on Friday (March 4), the victims were sat in a vehicle in Thrales Close when they were approached by two people who had been on a black moped.

One of the moped riders, a man, then pulled out a long-barrelled gun and threatened the two occupants to get out of the car.

General shot of Thrales Close (Google)

They were instead able to drive off and called emergency services a short time later.

PC Stuart King, investigating, said: “This is an incredibly concerning incident, and we are seeking the public’s help in identifying those involved as we have quite limited information at the moment.

“Gun crime is something that absolutely won’t be tolerated in Bedfordshire and our enquiries are ongoing. I would urge anyone with information to contact us immediately as it could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Bedfordshire Police by calling 101 or visiting the force’s website at www.beds.police.uk and quoting 40/12437/22.