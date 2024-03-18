Car seized after Luton driver decided not to buy insurance as it was "too expensive"

The driver only had a provisional license too
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 18th Mar 2024, 09:49 GMT
The scene after spotting the car. Picture: BCH Road Policing UnitThe scene after spotting the car. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit
A car has been taken off the streets in Luton this weekend after officers found that it wasn’t insured.

After chatting to the driver, the officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit were told that the insurance was “too expensive”. On X, the unit said: “So despite owning the vehicle since January, elected to save some money by never insuring it. Driver also was on a provisional licence only. Reported for offences, and vehicle seized.”