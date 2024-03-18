A car has been taken off the streets in Luton this weekend after officers found that it wasn’t insured.

After chatting to the driver, the officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit were told that the insurance was “too expensive”. On X, the unit said: “So despite owning the vehicle since January, elected to save some money by never insuring it. Driver also was on a provisional licence only. Reported for offences, and vehicle seized.”