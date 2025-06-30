Car seized in Houghton Regis after driver caught using Romanian plates

The car pulled over in Houghton Regis. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

A driver had their car taken away in Houghton Regis after officers found it being driven on Romanian number plates, despite being a UK car.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorist was pulled over in the town after catching the attention of officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit because the European plates didn’t seem to match the right-hand drive.

The officers said: “Turns out it’s a UK registered vehicle, hasn’t been exported and the driver lives in the UK.”

The car was taken by police while the driver was reported for no insurance and no road tax.