Car seized in Houghton Regis after driver caught using Romanian plates
A driver had their car taken away in Houghton Regis after officers found it being driven on Romanian number plates, despite being a UK car.
The motorist was pulled over in the town after catching the attention of officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit because the European plates didn’t seem to match the right-hand drive.
The officers said: “Turns out it’s a UK registered vehicle, hasn’t been exported and the driver lives in the UK.”
The car was taken by police while the driver was reported for no insurance and no road tax.