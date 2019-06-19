Car sought in continued appeal for information into Luton teen stabbing

Detectives investigating the stabbing of a teenager in Luton are seeking information about a car that was seen in the area at the time.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was stabbed multiple times in an incident at around 2.10am in Preston Gardens, Luton, yesterday (Tuesday).

The scene of the incident

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical, but stable, condition.

A light-coloured, possibly white, Kia Carens was seen leaving the area shortly after the incident.

Detective Inspector Jerry Waite, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are interested in tracing this car, and would appeal for anyone who has any information about this vehicle to report it to us.

“It’s possible the car was not involved in the incident, but we are appealing to the driver to come forward so we can eliminate it from our enquiries.

“This incident has shocked the Luton community, and we take a tough stance on knife crime in our county. We are continuing to do all we can to investigate what happened and locate the person or people responsible."

Anyone with information should contact Bedfordshire Police via its online reporting centre, or by calling 101, quoting Op Bald.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.