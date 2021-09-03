Car stolen after keys found during Luton burglary
Officers are appealing for information
Police are investigating after a car was stolen during a burglary in Luton on Monday (August 30).
At 8.15am police received a report of a break-in at a property in Wardown Crescent.
A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "Between 2.45am and 3.45am, three men broke into the property through the front door and took a set of car keys.
"The offenders then drove off in the owner's Green Vauxhall Corsa."
Anyone who has CCTV or who saw the Green Corsa, or anything suspicious in the area at the time is asked to contact the police by visiting the online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting reference number 40/45841/21.