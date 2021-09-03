Car stolen after keys found during Luton burglary

Police are investigating after a car was stolen during a burglary in Luton on Monday (August 30).

At 8.15am police received a report of a break-in at a property in Wardown Crescent.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "Between 2.45am and 3.45am, three men broke into the property through the front door and took a set of car keys.

"The offenders then drove off in the owner's Green Vauxhall Corsa."