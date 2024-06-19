Car stolen in Luton last year found by police in Bedford
A car stolen from Luton has been found in Bedford by officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.
Yesterday (June 18), the unit recovered the VW Golf GTD in the town after it was taken from Luton last September.
They warned any potential car buyers: “If a deal looks too good to be true, then it will be!”