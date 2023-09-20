Police tape. (Picture: Peter Byrne via PA)

Two men smashed a car window and stole a phone from the driver during a robbery in Luton.

At around 12.30pm on Saturday, September 9, the victim was sitting in his car in Hart Hill when two men approached. The pair smashed the car window and took his phone, leaving the victim with minor injuries.

One of the suspects is described as Asian, in his mid-30s, 6ft 2ins, of a large build, and with a black beard. The second suspect is described as Asian, in his mid-to-late 30s, 5ft 8ins, slim, and using a walking stick.

Detective Constable Ciaran O’Brien said: “We’re asking anyone who was in the surrounding area and may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch.

“We would also encourage people to check any dashcam footage, as this may feature crucial information to support our investigation.”