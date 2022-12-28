'Career criminal' from Luton sentenced to 10 more years behind bars for drug dealing
He had been jailed earlier this year after being found with a gun
A Luton drug dealer found with a sawn-off shotgun has had his time behind bars extended by almost 10 years.
Messages on the encrypted platform Encrochat showed Robert Wilson was involved in the supply of around five kilogrammes of cocaine, as well as significant quantities of cannabis and ketamine.
Wilson, 47, of Bracknell Close, was jailed for five years earlier year for possession of a sawn-off shotgun. Police had raided his home in September 2021 after receiving intelligence he had a gun and was looking to shoot someone.
Luton Crown Court has now handed him a further sentence of nine years and six months after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.
He was also handed concurrent sentences of five years and three months for conspiracy to supply cannabis, and three years and nine months for conspiracy to supply ketamine, as well as a further two further concurrent sentences of one year and two months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class C drugs, in relation to pills discovered at his home when he was arrested.
Investigation officer Gary Hale said: “Wilson was a career criminal who made his living from the supply of all manner of illegal and harmful substances. It is never a surprise to discover guns and other serious weapons when you’re investigating those involved in the illegal drugs trade. “Violence, exploitation and organised crime usually go hand in hand. Taking drug dealers like Wilson off the streets keeps all our communities safer.”