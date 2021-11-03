Cash and cannabis seized in Luton dawn raid as police continue 'relentless effort' to tackle drugs

Police seized cash and drugs in a dawn raid in Luton yesterday morning (Tuesday).

As part of a pre-planned warrant at an address in the Challney area, investigators entered a residential property shortly after 6.30am, following intelligence suggesting one of the occupants was linked to drug dealing.

While searching the property, 20 bags of cannabis were found - which could have a street value of around £4,000 - along with approximately £7,000 in cash and multiple mobile phones.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Possession With Intent to Supply and taken into custody for questioning.

PC Lloyd Pryor, who led the operation, said: “This activity is the latest result in our relentless effort to tackle the sale and distribution of drugs in Bedfordshire.

“We know that all drug dealing, regardless of the substance, is directly linked to a wide variety of other criminal activity and fuels much of the violence and exploitation we see, and it’s therefore vital that we apprehend those involved.

“Yesterday's arrest was part of an intelligence-led operation, and I would urge anyone who suspects drug dealing may be happening in their area to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing or wider organised crime activity can report it via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre or by calling 101.

All of these reports are fed into police intelligence and can help investigators build up a picture of organised crime, even if police do not act on the information straight away.