Cash and phones stolen after victim robbed by men at knifepoint in Dunstable

A man was robbed at knifepoint in Dunstable.

The victim was in Lovers’ Walk near High Street South, Dunstable, yesterday (December 17) at around 6.30pm.

The two men took a soft leather briefcase containing cheques, an iPad, an iPhone and cash, along with another iPhone the victim was holding.

The attackers are described as being Black with beards and moustaches and were wearing black jackets with hoods. They were both aged 30 to 35 and one wore glasses.

Bedfordshire Police said: “We believe several cars passed while the incident was taking place, so we are appealing for those who may have witnessed the robbery or have dashcam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can report it online or call 101 quoting the reference BP-17122024-0319.”