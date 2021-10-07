Casino staff threatened during armed robbery in Luton

Police investigating an armed robbery in Luton this morning (Thursday, October 7) have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to.

At around 3.10am a man entered a casino in Skimpot Road and threatened staff before taking off with a quantity of cash.

Police would like to speak to a man pictured on CCTV as they believe he may have information regarding the circumstances of this incident.

Police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes, who is investigating, said: “This was a shocking incident and we would like to ask the man pictured to get in touch with us regarding this incident.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who recognises the man pictured or has information about this armed robbery.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by visiting the online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number CAD 37 of 7 October.