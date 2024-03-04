CCTV appeal after burglary in Luton
It happened a month ago – but police want to speak to this man
Police have released pictures of a man they want to speak to after a burglary in Luton.
The crime happened on Park Street in Luton on February 5 – but Bedfordshire Police have now released images of the person are hoping to trace.
Detective Constable James Carrington-Read said: “We believe the individual in the picture may be able to support our investigation, and we therefore urge them to contact us as soon as possible. Likewise, if any member of the public has information regarding their whereabouts please call 101 or report online quoting ref 40/6874/24.”