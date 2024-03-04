The crime happened on Park Street in Luton on February 5 – but Bedfordshire Police have now released images of the person are hoping to trace.

Detective Constable James Carrington-Read said: “We believe the individual in the picture may be able to support our investigation, and we therefore urge them to contact us as soon as possible. Likewise, if any member of the public has information regarding their whereabouts please call 101 or report online quoting ref 40/6874/24.”