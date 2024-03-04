News you can trust since 1891
CCTV appeal after burglary in Luton

It happened a month ago – but police want to speak to this man
By Olivia Preston
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:04 GMT
Have you seen this man? Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceHave you seen this man? Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Police have released pictures of a man they want to speak to after a burglary in Luton.

The crime happened on Park Street in Luton on February 5 – but Bedfordshire Police have now released images of the person are hoping to trace.

Detective Constable James Carrington-Read said: “We believe the individual in the picture may be able to support our investigation, and we therefore urge them to contact us as soon as possible. Likewise, if any member of the public has information regarding their whereabouts please call 101 or report online quoting ref 40/6874/24.”