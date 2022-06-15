CCTV appeal after Luton woman in her 80s was burgled

Police want to speak to this man

Bedfordshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a woman in her 80s was the victim of a distraction burglary.

At around 2.30pm on Monday (June 13), a man offering to jet wash the victim’s drive let himself into her property on Edgewood Drive, Luton.

Police say the man stole a bank card and used it make various transactions before the victim was alerted about the activity by her bank.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “This is a disgusting crime, where an elderly woman has been targeted in her own home. I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area between 2pm and 3pm and witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.”

Anyone who can identify the man pictured or has information about the incident is asked to contact DC Jason Wheeler or DC Lorelle Hathaway via the online reporting tool or by calling 101, quoting reference number 40/33920/22.