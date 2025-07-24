CCTV appeal after man assaulted and threatened to stab Luton railway station worker
Police have released a CCTV image after a Luton railway station worker was assaulted and threatened.
The assault happened after the member of staff threatened a man over a ticket issue.
The man grabbed the worker, shoved him and threw something at him – before threatening to stab him.
The incident happened at around 11.30am on Thursday, July 4.
Now, British Transport Police have released this picture – as they believe the man pictured may have information which could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him, or has information, is asked to contact them by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 152 of 7 July.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.