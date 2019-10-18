CCTV appeal after man viciously attacked in Luton town centre

Beds Police has released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after a man was viciously attacked in Luton town centre.

At around 4am in the morning of Sunday, August 25, a man was walking in Chapel Street when he was attacked, causing him to be thrown to the ground.

The officers investigating this incident are issuing images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to this assault.

Some CCTV images can appear quite unclear, but certain characteristics, build or clothing of the individual can trigger an identification. Officers have secured positive IDs on suspects from some of the most blurry of images in the past.

Detective Constable Rifit Akram said: “We are issuing this images in the hope that someone can help us establish the identities of the men pictured.”

Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact DC Akram on 101 or by visiting force’s online reporting centre and quote reference number 40/48999/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.