CCTV appeal after police vehicles 'badly damaged' in Marsh Farm area of Luton

The person police want to speak to. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

Two CCTV images have been released by Bedfordshire Police after two police vehicles were “badly damaged” in Luton yesterday (Wednesday).

The force hopes the images will jog someone’s memory as they want to speak with the person pictured.

Bedfordshire Police said: “We’d like to talk to him because he may have information about an incident yesterday (Wednesday) morning just before 6am in which two police vehicles were badly damaged outside the Marsh Farm police station in The Moakes in Luton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also want any dashcam or doorbell camera footage from the time of the incident in and around The Moakes.