CCTV appeal after police vehicles 'badly damaged' in Marsh Farm area of Luton
Two CCTV images have been released by Bedfordshire Police after two police vehicles were “badly damaged” in Luton yesterday (Wednesday).
The force hopes the images will jog someone’s memory as they want to speak with the person pictured.
Bedfordshire Police said: “We’d like to talk to him because he may have information about an incident yesterday (Wednesday) morning just before 6am in which two police vehicles were badly damaged outside the Marsh Farm police station in The Moakes in Luton.”
They also want any dashcam or doorbell camera footage from the time of the incident in and around The Moakes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or report online, with the reference number 64 for May 29.