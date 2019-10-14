CCTV appeal after robbery at Dunstable phone store

Bedfordshire Police have issued CCTV images following a robbery at a phone store in Dunstable.

The incident happened at around 9.40am on Monday, September 30, at the EE Store in The Quadrant.

Detective Constable Scott Hannam, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to the men pictured, as we believe they may have key information about this incident, which was very traumatic for the members of staff involved.

“If you recognise them, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the identity of the men or about the incident is asked to contact DC Hannam by calling 101 or using the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, using reference number 40/56311/2019.