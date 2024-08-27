CCTV appeal after sexual assault in Luton town centre
The incident happened in a property on Sunday, August 11. Now, Bedfordshire Police have released this picture, as they believe he may have information that will assist them.
Detective Sergeant Hannah Latton, from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team (RASSO), said: “We recognise crimes of this nature undoubtedly cause concern and we would like to reassure the public that we remain committed to making our county a safer place for women and girls.
“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers, and we are working hard to investigate this concerning incident. As part of this investigation, we’re urging anyone who recognises the person in the CCTV to contact us.”
Anyone who can identify the man pictured is asked to call 101 or report online quoting Operation Raquet.
