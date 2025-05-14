CCTV appeal after victim seriously injured in Luton stabbing

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 16:31 BST
Police believe this man could help their investigation. Picture: Bedfordshire Policeplaceholder image
Police believe this man could help their investigation. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Police have shared a picture of a man they want to speak to after a stabbing in Luton left one person seriously injured.

The force believes that the man pictured could have information which could help them with their investigation into a stabbing in Wardown Crescent around 7pm on Friday (May 9).

The victim was taken to hospital after the incident.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to report online at https://orlo.uk/iWveI or call 101, quoting reference 40/25780/25.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice