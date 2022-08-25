CCTV appeal as police investigate harassment of women and girls in Dunstable
Police want to speak to this man
Bedfordshire Police have issued these images of a man they would like to speak to as they investigate reports of harassment of women and girls in Dunstable.
Police believe this man may have key information that could help in their enquiries.
They have received a number of reports of harassment in the Caddington Park, Skimpot Road and Boscombe Road areas of Dunstable.
Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 or report online quoting Operation Cantaloupe.