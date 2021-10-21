CCTV appeal following stabbing inside Luton fast food outlet

Bedfordshire Police is investigating a stabbing in Luton and is appealing for help in identifying the men pictured.

At approximately 4.10pm on Friday (October 15) a man was stabbed inside a fast food outlet in Chapel Street, Luton. He sustained serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.

The police have today released images of two men as they believe they may have information regarding the circumstances of this incident.

Police have released images of two men

Detective Sergeant Hasan Balic, from the Crime Investigation Department in Luton, said: “We are keen to speak to the men pictured as a part of our enquiries, as we believe they may be able to assist us with our investigation.

“If you recognise them or have any information on where they might be please get in touch.”

You can contact Det Sgt Balic by visiting their online reporting centre https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report or by calling 101 and quote reference number 40/55103/21.