Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to after reports of ‘concerning behaviour’ near a school

They believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help them with their investigation.

Officers have also been patrolling the Farley Hill area after “reports of concerning behaviour” in the area.

The incidents happened on Wednesday (15 May) at around 4pm in the alleyway between Milton Road and Dunsmore Road. A man also approached schoolchildren on 22 April in the alleyway between Corncastle Road and Russell Rise at around 7.45am, and again down the alleyway by Manor Park Road at 8.15am.

Detective Constable Tilly-May Rolt, investigating, said: ”We understand reports of this nature are extremely concerning for the community and would like to reassurance local residents that our investigative officers and community teams are working closely together to protect the public and disrupt the behaviour.

"We have linked in with local schools and pursuing several lines of enquiry, as well as regularly patrolled the local area. We urge anyone who recognises the man in the picture to get in touch as we believe he may be able to assist our investigation.”