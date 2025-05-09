CCTV image released after staff threatened during Luton robbery

Police want to talk to this man. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

Police in Luton have shared a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a robbery this month.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to a robbery inside Iceland on Marsh Road just after 11.20am on Friday, May 2.

A bottle of alcohol was stolen and a staff member was threatened during the incident.

They believe the person pictured may have information.

The force said: “Anyone who has any information should contact us online: https://orlo.uk/wSkLT or via 101 quoting reference 146 of 2 May.”