CCTV image released after staff threatened during Luton robbery
Police in Luton have shared a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a robbery this month.
Police were called to a robbery inside Iceland on Marsh Road just after 11.20am on Friday, May 2.
A bottle of alcohol was stolen and a staff member was threatened during the incident.
They believe the person pictured may have information.
The force said: “Anyone who has any information should contact us online: https://orlo.uk/wSkLT or via 101 quoting reference 146 of 2 May.”