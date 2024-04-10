CCTV images of men the police want to talk to. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A CCTV image has been released by police as they investigate a suspected arson in Luton.

Police want to speak to the people in the picture as they believe they could have information about the incident in Surrey Street on April 3.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “We appreciate that these CCTV images are not the clearest, but they may jog someone's memory if they were in the area at the time.