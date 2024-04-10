CCTV image released after suspected arson in Luton
Do you recognise these men?
A CCTV image has been released by police as they investigate a suspected arson in Luton.
Police want to speak to the people in the picture as they believe they could have information about the incident in Surrey Street on April 3.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “We appreciate that these CCTV images are not the clearest, but they may jog someone's memory if they were in the area at the time.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting the reference 40/17798/24.”