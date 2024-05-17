CCTV images released after banner at Luton mosque defaced
The banner had been hanging on the Al Jalal Mosque in Luton – and police believe the two people pictured may have information that could help police.
The incident happened between 10pm on April 22 and 2pm on April 23, and Bedfordshire Police are also calling on anyone who knows anything to come forward.
PC Bedford-Orchart, from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bedfordshire Police, said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community.
“We understand this can be distressing to members of the community, particularly those from our Muslim communities and who access this building for religious purposes.
“We are appealing to members of the public and local businesses for any information, dashcam or CCTV footage that may help us – as well as anyone who can help identify those pictured to get in touch.”
Contact police on 101 or via the online reporting centre quoting 335 of 23 April.