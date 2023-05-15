CCTV images released after common assault in Luton's St Georges Square
The two people pictured may have information about the incident
By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Bedfordshire Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to after a common assault in Luton.
The force believes the pair may have information about an incident in St Georges Square on April 27.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone who has any information about them or their identities is asked to call 101 quoting 40/20577/23.